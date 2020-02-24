Boys
Portage 87, La Porte 84 (2OT)
La Porte;13;16;14;24;11;6;—;84
Portage;13;10;21;23;11;9;—;87
La PORTE
RJ Anglin 0-2 0-0 0, Ethan Osowski 3-12 0-0 8, Zach Bragg 1-2 0-0 2, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 1-6 7-10 9, Garrott Ott-Large 10-22 5-7 31, Grant Gresham 4-5 3-5 11, Mason Schroeder 1-2 0-0 2, Grant Ott-Large 6-13 9-13 21. Totals — 26-64 24-35 84.
PORTAGE
Jaelon Hollies 1-4 0-0 3, Danny Bruno 2-3 0-0 5, Miguel Verduzco 2-4 0-0 5, Xavier Aponte 0-6 0-2 0, Kamari Slaughter 8-14 4-4 25, Nathan Orosz 8-11 2-2 24, Blake Creech 1-3 0-0 2, Lawrence Harris 8-13 7-13 23. Totals — 30-58 13-21 87.
3-point shooting: La Porte 8-26 (Anglin 0-2, Osowski 2-8, Crass 0-1, Ga. Ott-Large 6-15); Portage 14-28 (Hollies 1-3, Bruno 1-2, Verduzco 1-3, Aponte 0-5, Slaughter 5-7, Orosz 6-8). Turnovers: La Porte 17, Portage 14. Total fouls: La Porte 21, Portage 24. Fouled out: Verduzco, Harris. Records: La Porte 9-11 (1-6 DAC), Portage 6-15 (1-6).
Michigan City 83, Merrillville 82
Merrillville;9;16;16;41;--;82
Michigan City;18;29;15;21;--;83
MERRILLVILLE
Keon Thompson, Jr. 8-24 10-10 27, Dylan Coty 1-1 1-4 3, Jakobe Jones 4-5 1-2 11, Juwan Bandy 6-9 0-2 14, LaVonta Ash 0-1 0-2 0, Dorian Harris 8-14 4-4 27, Ajanen Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylen Bandy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals -- 27-55 16-24 82.
MICHIGAN CITY
Dez'Mand Hawkins 8-9 4-6 26, Jamie Hodges, Jr. 7-11 8-9 25, Denzel Spears 0-0 0-0 0, Caron McKinney 3-5 0-0 6, Evan Bush 4-6 1-1 9, Tahari Watson 0-5 1-2 1, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 0-4 0-3 0, Donye' Grant 0-1 0-1 0, Warren Sails 2-2 4-4 9, Omarion Hatch 1-2 5-6 7. Totals -- 25-45 23-31 83.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 12 (Harris 7, Jones 2, Ju. Bandy 2, Thompson 1); Michigan City 10 (Hawkins 6, Hodges 3, Sails). Leaders -- Rebounds: Thompson 8 (M), Hatch, Jenkins, McKinney 4 (MC). Steals: Thompson, Ju. Bandy, Harris 2 (M); Hodges 3 (MC). Team fouls: Merrillville 25, Michigan City 20. Technical foul: Merrillville coach Bo Patton. Records: Merrillville 8-11 (3-4 DAC), Michigan CIty 16-5 (5-2).
Girls
Frankton 62, South Central 61 (OT)
Frankton;14;16;14;11;7;--;62
South Central;14;10;13;18;6;--;61
FRANKTON
Ava Gardner 10-22 3-4 29, Grace Alexander 0-0 0-1 0, Lauryn Bates 4-7 0-0 11, Addie Gardner 2-4 2-2 7, Bailey Tucker 2-7 0-0 4, Chloee Thomas 4-8 0-0 8, Cagney Utterback 1-1 0-0 2, Bailee Webb 0-0 1-2 1. Totals -- 23-40 6-9 62.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Olivia Marks 5-14 0-2 11, Abbie Tomblin 5-11 0-2 12, Delanie Gale 5-13 0-0 13, Faith Biggs 2-14 1-2 7, Amber Wolf 7-16 4-5 18, Lexy Wade 0-0 0-2 0. Totals -- 24-68 5-13 61.
3-point field goals: Frankton 10 (Av. Gardner 6, Bates 3, Ad. Gardner); South Central 8 (Gale 3, Biggs 2, Tomblin 2, Marks). Leaders -- Alexander 7 (F); Marks 15 (SC). Assists: Bates 4 (F); Biggs 4 (SC). Steals: Biggs 2 (SC). Team fouls: Frankton 17, South Central 13. Fouled out: Bates. Records: Frankton 21-7, South Central 21-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.