Priscilla Baumheckel, 91: Indianapolis, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Private funeral Friday. Entombment Saturday at Shrine of Memories Mausoleum, Connersville. Arrangements by Leppert Mortuary, Indianapolis.
Gary Boyer, 70: formerly of Laurel and Metamora, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Service 3 p.m. Sunday at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, where visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
Charles “Charlie” E. Carson, 78: Cambridge City, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Service 3 p.m. Saturday at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, New Castle, where visitation starts at 1 p.m.
Bradley Alan Dora, 65: Falmouth, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Celebration of life 6-9 p.m. Saturday at his place. Arrangements by Moster Mortuary, Rushville.
Hayden G. McQueen, 82: Pershing, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Services 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home.
Landen Jackson Miller, 13: Connersville, died Friday, May 29, 2020. Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, where visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday.
Beverly Payton, 87: Connersville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dale Cemetery. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home.
