MICHIGAN CITY — Boyd Gaming Corporation, the owners of Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, have released their financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019.
Fourth-quarter 2019 highlights
n Companywide revenues rise 5 percent; adjusted EBITDAR grows 9 percent; net income up 6 percent
n All segments achieve same-store gains in revenues and adjusted EBITDAR
n Newly acquired Ameristar, Belterra properties post double-digit adjusted EBITDAR growth on combined basis
Full-year 2019 highlights
n Company’s five new properties exceed first-year performance expectations
n Companywide operating margin increases more than 100 basis points
n FanDuel Sportsbooks off to strong start in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana
Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said, “In our Midwest & South region, strong same-store gains were complemented by exceptional performances at the recently acquired Ameristar and Belterra properties, which grew combined Adjusted EBITDAR at a double-digit pace while improving operating margins by more than 350 basis points. ... On the sports-betting front, our newly opened FanDuel Sportsbooks helped attract new customers to our properties in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Iowa.”
Boyd Gaming reported fourth-quarter revenues of $833.1 million, up 5.2 percent from $791.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company reported net income of $24.3 million, or $0.21 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.9 million, or $0.20 per share, for the year-ago period. The Company’s fourth-quarter 2019 pretax income was impacted by charges of $34.2 million related to early extinguishments of debt. Project development, preopening and writedown expenses decreased $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus prior year due primarily to the inclusion of acquisition-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $227.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 9.1 percent from $208.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $57.4 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $37.0 million, or $0.32 per share, for the same period in 2018.
Results for both the current and prior-year quarters include contributions from Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St. Charles, Belterra Resort and Belterra Park, acquired by the Company on Oct. 15, 2018.
Midwest and South
In the Midwest and South segment, revenues were $539.7 million, up from $501.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDAR increased 11.1 percent to $157.4 million, compared to $141.8 million in the year-ago period. Prior-year Adjusted EBITDAR for the segment included a favorable property tax benefit of $2.7 million at Kansas Star.
Boyd Gaming said the results reflect strong same-store revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth throughout the segment. Additionally, the newly acquired Ameristar and Belterra properties posted strong operating performances, growing combined Adjusted EBITDAR by 14 percent while improving operating margins by more than 350 basis points over their standalone results in the prior year.
Full-year 2019 results
For the full year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Boyd Gaming reported revenues of $3.33 billion, compared to $2.63 billion for the full year 2018. Total Adjusted EBITDAR for the full year 2019 was $896.7 million, up from $681.3 million for the full year 2018. Full-year 2019 net income was $157.6 million, or $1.38 per share, compared to $115.0 million, or $1.00 per share, for the full year 2018.
The Company’s full-year 2019 pretax income was impacted by charges of $34.9 million related to early extinguishments of debt. Project development, preopening and writedown expenses decreased $24.0 million in the full year 2019 versus 2018 due to the prior-year inclusion of acquisition-related expenses and the launch of the Company’s redesigned player loyalty program.
Full-year 2019 Adjusted Earnings were $203.6 million, or $1.79 per share, up from Adjusted Earnings of $152.9 million, or $1.33 per share, for the full year 2018.
Results for the full year 2019 include contributions from Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St. Charles, Belterra Resort and Belterra Park, acquired on October 15, 2018; Valley Forge Casino Resort, acquired on September 17, 2018; and Lattner Entertainment, acquired on June 1, 2018.
Balance sheet statistics
As of Dec. 31, 2019, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $250.0 million, and total debt of $3.81 billion.
Full-year 2020 guidance
For the full year 2020, Boyd Gaming projects total Adjusted EBITDAR of $915 million to $935 million.
