Daniel Matthew Halfacre Jr., 84, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in his home.
He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Truman, Arkansas, to Daniel Halfacre Sr. and Bertha Cordella Louanna (May) Halfacre.
Daniel was a foreman and supervisor for Paltier Corp, Michigan City, for 39 years. He was a former member of the Free Methodist Church, Three Oaks, Michigan. Daniel enjoyed many things in life, bowling, horse shoes, golfing, pool, fishing, country music and Elvis. Most of all, he enjoyed most of his time with his family. Daniel was a family man who was known for being the best husband, father, papa, grandfather and great-grandfather that anyone could ask for.
On Aug. 29, 1959, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Joyce (Sims) Halfacre, who survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Daniel (Debra) Lloyd Halfacre Sr. of Michigan City, Dixie (Daniel) Carter of Chesterton and Deborah (Christian) Yadavia of Westville; seven siblings, Nora Boudreau and Patricia Blanton, both of Michigan City, Carol Scisson of New Buffalo, Michigan, Linda Edwards of Michigan City, Nancy (Dana) Warren of Elkhart, Gerald (Wanda) Halfacre of Michigan City and Bruce (Peggy) Halfacre of Buchanan, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, Amber (Brad) Benninghoff, Heather and Hayley Halfacre, Daniel Lloyd Halfacre Jr., Courtney (Jacob) Szczudlak, Lindsey, Shelby and Colten Carter, Taylor (Michael) Purcell, Brooke Wiederhold, Lauren Yadavia and Christian Yadavia III; several great grandchildren; special niece, Adina Swanson; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents; one brother, Melvin Halfacre; and great-grandson, Jacobi Hugley.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd, La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Pastor Ray Babcock officiating and Nancy Warren as speaker. Visitation and viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, and from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org in memory of Daniel Halfacre Jr.
