ROLLING PRAIRIE — A La Porte man with multiple prior convictions was behind bars again Monday after an officer conducting a traffic stop found a gun and ammunition in his vehicle, according to police.
Zackery A. Padgett, 27, was arrested Friday morning after the traffic stop and preliminarily charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Deputy Jon Samuelson was driving westbound in the 3000 East block of U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie, when he began to follow a passenger vehicle that was westbound on U.S. 20 and exceeding the posted speed limit, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
As Samuelson got directly behind the vehicle, it abruptly braked and turned north onto CR-300E without properly signaling the turn, police said.
The deputy pulled the vehicle over in the 4500 north block of CR-300E, and the driver was identified as Padgett.
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy Ryan Elcock arrived to assist with the stop, and a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun magazine was found in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and another loaded magazine were located in another area of the vehicle soon afterwards, police said.
Padgett was taken into custody and remained in the La Porte County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was scheduled to appear Monday in La Porte County Superior Court I.
Court records show that Padgett was convicted of separate battery resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery charges in 2012, and a robbery charge in 2014.
– From staff reports
