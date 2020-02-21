MICHIGAN CITY — The South Shore Clean Cities Annual Conference, a one-day sustainable transportation conference and expo, is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center, 777 Blue Chip Drive.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is $50.
“We’re excited to expand upon the previous success of our Annual Meeting and Awards by offering all of the benefits of a multi-day conference and expo in just one day right here in the Region,” South Shore Clean Cities Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “In addition to our tradition of honoring our top members for their work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we’ll be providing individualized information for government, commercial, transit and school bus fleets with our new breakout sessions as well as a luncheon panel discussion on current and upcoming grant funding opportunities for fleets of all types.”
According to South Shore Clean Cities, the organization is a nonprofit, member-based coalition dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation in Northern Indiana. It partners with members in the public, private and nonprofit sectors to increase the use and implementation of sustainable transportation and its infrastructure.
Clean Cities said this conference will include twice the exhibit space, with one exhibit hall dedicated solely to indoor vehicle and equipment displays. Educational breakout session topics will include commercial fleet and fuel options, government fleet & fuel options, electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, telematics and idle-reduction technologies and school and transit fleets.
The breakout sessions will feature speakers from AmeriGas, Argonne National Laboratory, ChargePoint, the City of Hobart, Clean Energy Fuels, Creative Bus Sales, Crowley Engineering, Cummins, Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems, Family Express, Ford Motor Company, Greenlots, GTI, Homewood Disposal, ITR Concession Company, Lake Shore Motors, Midwest Transit Equipment, NIPSCO, Opus Inspection/Envirotest Systems, Orange EV, Ozinga, ROUSH CleanTech, South Bend Transpo, South Shore Clean Cities, Trillium, Wa-Nee Community Schools and more.
Mark Smith, technology integration program manager in the Vehicle Technologies Office of the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C., will serve as keynote speaker during the luncheon.
The luncheon will also feature a panel discussion with Smith and Tony Maietta of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Shawn Seals of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on current and future grant funding opportunities.
The Annual Conference will include a networking cocktail reception Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Suncoast Room at the Blue Chip Casino sponsored by South Bend Ethanol and The Times Media Company. The reception is included with registration.
Awards will be presented during the event.
This year’s event is sponsored in part by Lakeshore Public Radio, NIPSCO, ITR Concession Company, Best Equipment Company, Cummins, Ozinga, the United Soybean Board, Clean Energy Fuels, Family Express, Midwest Wind and Solar and ROUSH CleanTech.
Registration is available online at www.southshore cleancities.org.
For more information, contact Catherine Yoder at 219-644-3690 or cyoder@ southshorecleancities.org.
