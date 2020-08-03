Mr. Robert C. McGinnis, 81, of La Porte passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Robert was born on May 10, 1939, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Joseph and Alice (Peiffer) McGinnis.
On July 1, 1960, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Patricia K. Baity, who survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Katherine (Glen) Todd, and one son, Michael (Stacy) McGinnis, both of La Porte; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Bline of Goshen, Jeffrey (Amanda) Bline of Goshen, Stephanie Bline of Elkhart, Andrew Todd of La Porte, Angela (Dane) Lowry of La Porte, Aimee Todd of La Porte, Allison (Paul) Sanford of Elkhart, Austin Todd of La Porte, Pierceton (Parker) McGinnis of La Porte, Victorian McGinnis of La Porte, Quinton McGinnis of La Porte, and Keegan McGinnis of La Porte; four great-grandchildren, Juniper Dial, Roxy Bline, and Jack and Gabriella Lowry; and two brothers, Earl (Carol) McGinnis of Michigan City and Lawrence (Marge) McGinnis of New Buffalo, Michigan.
Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Debra Bline; sister, Edna Poor; and three brothers, Joseph, Jack and Charles.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at Dwyer Products in Michigan City and Wirekraft in Rolling Prairie. Robert loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which he taught his family to do also. He taught Sunday School and Youth Group, was a Sunday School superintendent, was involved with Gideons, and was a hospital chaplain. Robert was an avid member of the Walmart Coffee Club and loved to socialize. He, along with his family, would like to thank all the aides from Comfort Keepers and Help At Home for the many services they provided over the last several years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor J. Kenneth Grace of La Porte Assembly of God officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Patton Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to La Porte Middle School Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 1064, Valparaiso, IN 46384.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
