Amid the turbulent times of life during the corona virus outbreak, Paul Neidig will ascend to the lead chair of the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
“I’m very humbled to be chosen to become the next commissioner of the IHSAA,” Neidig said in a media release Friday.
“I’m proud to be a part of this organization and lead it into the future. Our primary focus will continue to be promoting and supporting education-based athletics in our state. Also, I ask everyone to please be safe during these unprecedented times.
Listen to our state’s health experts and take care of yourselves and your family and we will get through these difficult times.”
Neidig, 56, has been an IHSAA assistant commissioner since July 1, 2017, and will officially assume the position on Aug. 1, succeeding Bobby Cox, who announced his intention to retire this summer on Jan. 16.
He has administered the sports of boys and girls cross country, boys basketball, boys and girls track and field, and unified track and field.
He was a continuous member of the IHSAA Board of Directors from 2004 to 2017 and served as Chairman of the Executive Committee three times in 2006-07, 2009-10 and 2015-16.
The Poseyville, Ind. native will become the ninth IHSAA commissioner. He follows Cox, Blake Ress, Bob Gardner, C. Eugene Cato, Ward E. Brown, Phil N. Eskew, L.V. Phillips and Arthur L. Trester.
