UNION MILLS -- In the relative quiet of a sparsely-occupied gym, his booming voice resonates through the solitude.
"You got this, Abbie, off your toes, kid!"
A couple years ago, when South Central's Abbie Tomblin was playing on an NWI Thunder travel ball with Lillian Tolmen, Tolmen's dad Jud, the former Satellites football coach who's now an assistant on the girls basketball staff, first shouted the words that Tomblin, now a sophomore, has come to expect every time she steps to the free throw line.
"I noticed my free throws were doing good and like every time he wouldn't say it, I wouldn't make my free throws," Tomblin said. "At the very beginning of the season, he didn't say it and we were like, what are you doing?"
The familiar words, which Tolmen also yells when Amber Wolf is at the foul line, have become such a routine that Satellites fans will look around to find him if they think he isn't going to say anything.
"I was trying to think how it started," Tolmen said. "Our free throw percentage last year was really, really bad. Because I encourage them at practice, I just started yelling it. I think I did it a couple times in a game and at halftime, they said, coach, keep doing that. They just need to get anything else out of their head and focus on the shot. Get off your toes is just something I started. We were shooting last year and our heels weren't coming off, so I started shouting, off your toes, and it helped our follow-through. After every game, they're like, I heard ya'."
Tolmen was estimated that the girls' free throw percentage went up to like 80 percent on shots when he would say something, and since Tolmen is also filming games, he can hear it to verify.
"It's just positive reinforcement," he said. "I don't think it matters what I say now, it's just a matter of saying something and getting their mind where, yeah, I can makes this because coach is yelling it. I asked coach (Wes) Bucher at one point, do you want me to keep doing it? and he was like, anything that works, whatever it takes. (Wolf and Tomblin) are the main ones. Last year, I might've said it for Skyler (Wildfong). When we were at the (Porter County Conference tournament), it was crazy, they couldn't hear me. They said, coach, you're not yelling. I said, I'm yelling as hard as I can, it's just not getting to you. When they notice you don't say it, I know I've got to say it."
Bucher's not unfamiliar with the whole premise, dating back to when he played baseball for S.C.
"My mom and I were talking on the way home (Saturday), when I was in school, she'd say something like, make this at-bat yours. There was always that cue," he said. "I can distinctly remember Evan Walter, our No. 3 batter, his mom would say, have some fun. It's the kind of thing you don't really notice it until you need it, the times you start doubting yourself, God, I'm struggling, and you finally do hear it. I'm to the point I don't even notice (Tolmen). I do notice it when it's not being sad. It's like it's his fault we're missing free throws."
As with Tomblin, Wolf's sure there's a parallel between her free throw accuracy and Tolmen's vocal support.
"At the beginning of the season, I just expected it," Wolf said. "Then, toward the end of the season, if he didn't say it, I was like, where's coach at? where's Jud? He's not there and then I would miss. It came to be something I almost depended on. It really helped me to focus, to take my mind off making the free throw and just knowing I could do it. It just helps us relax, him telling us, you've got this. Actually, there are points in time when he forgot to say it and I had really bad free throw games so I went up to him afterward and said, Jud, where you at? He'd come back and I was hitting them again."
While Tomblin joked about needing more than Tolmen to resolve her foul line struggles, it's still something she likes to hear.
"It's nice because it gives you something to take your mind off of it," Tomblin said. "It's almost like part of your routine."
Tolmen doesn't shout for every player and the words aren't the same for each of them, notably his daughter.
"She really doesn't want me to say anything," he said. "I tell her to hold her follow-through because she has a tendency to flick to the side, sometimes she doesn't lean into her shot. She, I'm still coaching. She doesn't really want me to say a lot. Holly (Noveroske) had a thing where she was bringing it way down and didn't even realize it. Only a few really want me to do it. The rest are ad-libs based on how much time I have. There are times I just yell encouragement, positive stuff to get their minds right."
Anyone familiar with the timing of free throws knows it's not random shouting for the sake of making noise. Done wrong and it can actually be a distraction.
"I want to say it once they get a hold of the ball, before they get too far into their routine," Tolmen said. "I was telling Wes when I was in high school playing baseball I remember the time the pitcher is about ready to let go of the ball, they say all of your concentration goes to that one function, and I think that is what this does. It clears it all out and it's just like practice. I think Amber said that really helps me because I don't think about anything else. (Saturday), they got the ball back to her really quick, and I feel like she just stood there for a second to wait for me to say it, like I can't even dribble 'til I hear it, then it was, OK, he said it, now I can shoot it."
It'll be a big gym and a loud crowd in Logansport on Saturday, but Tolmen will be there, cheering on the Satellites in full throat.
"I've got one of those coaching voices," he said. "I tell people, you go out there in that pressure dome and see what you do. We move up to 2A and get to the final four. It's amazing,
