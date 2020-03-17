When Bob Schellinger started his head coaching career at South Central in 1981, it was just him and Gary Klaybor handling the varsity and JV.
“It was easy to have a coaches meeting,” Schellinger joked Monday night. “We rode together back and forth.”
From modest beginnings, Schellinger has risen to the pinnacle of heights in Indiana football, having been chosen for induction into its hall of fame in May.
“They all mean a lot,” said Schellinger, who is also in the Slicer Football and Indiana Baseball halls of fame. “It’s certainly a great honor. It’s not something you think about when you’re in the field, all the years in coaching. The thing that’s nice about this one is it’s nominated and voted on by your peers.”
Schellinger spent half a century in the game, 11 as a player and 39 as a coach. He was at South Central for 17 years, the first five as an assistant to Dick Surowiec, also coaching baseball there, before moving on to La Porte in 1993, where he led the Slicers for 22 years. LP was the Class 5A state runner-up in his finals season (2014).
“The great thing about was our family didn’t have to up and move,” Schellinger said. “We stayed in the same house. Running a small school program like South Central, you have 30 kids on a team, those were great days. I was fortunate to work my way up the ladder.”
During his time at La Porte, Schellinger matched wits with the likes of Don Howell (Hobart), Mark Hoffman (Valpo), Bill Dorulla (Chesterton/Crown Point), Jeff Yelton (Merrillville) and Rick Wimmer (Merrillville).
“The (Duneland Athletic Conference) in those days was like a Who’s Who? of football in northwest Indiana,” Schellinger said.
Continuity defined Schellinger’s career at La Porte, where he only had two offensive line coaches, Greg Fruth and Bob James, and two defensive coordinators, Bob Severs and Eric Stephens. Jim Menne was also a long-time member of the Slicers staff.
“I had a great staff,” Schellinger said. “I’m where I’m at because of my assistant coaches. We were always together a long time, right down the line, every position. I only had four coaches who ever left to coach at other places. The families hung out together. I was very fortunate in my career.”
That stability extended to the administration, where Schellinger only had two athletics directors, Dave Parsell and Ed Gilliland, and two principals.
“That makes the job a little easier,” Schellinger said.
Also a recipient of the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash, Schellinger coached all four of his sons at La Porte – Kevin, Danny, Robbie and Mark.
“Those were good times,” he said. Robbie remains on the baseball and football staffs at La Porte, while Mark is the baseball coach at neighboring New Prairie. His daughter Trish also teaches in the La Porte system.
Though Schellinger got out of coaching, he remained involved in sports as an official, working basketball and baseball games.
“I’d like to do a New Prairie-La Porte game,” he said. “I’d have a son in each dugout, but that might be tough on my wife (Lorri).” James, who remains on the Slicers football staff, called Schellinger ‘one of the true gentlemen of Indiana High School football.’
“He ran a first-class program, he had the utmost respect for his opponents, and he influenced the lives of thousands, including me,” James said. “His nomination to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame is very well-deserved.”
