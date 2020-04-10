WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest students and faculty are volunteering to support the need for personal protective equipment for first responders during the global pandemic.
Students from the College of Technology, with support from faculty and staff mentors, are putting six of the university’s 3D printers to work to produce pieces of face shields.
“The pieces are a crucial part of the face shields that protect emergency medical technicians and other first responders when treating patients who might be carrying the coronavirus,” according to Mohammad Zahraee, interim dean of the College of Technology.
The students, while practicing social distancing, networked the printers on PNW’s Westville and Hammond campuses, and can monitor the progress from home.
The printed face shield parts will be donated to InHealth, a Valparaiso-based ambulance service that operates throughout Northwest Indiana and has sent crews to respond to the crisis in New York.
“I am delighted that the College of Technology faculty, staff and students can help our local hospitals and first responders. As a metropolitan university, this is the role PNW has in the community,” Zahraee said.
“I want to express my gratitude to our College of Technology students Zachary Szymanek (New Lenox, Illinois), Jacob Powers (Munster), Nathan Lewis (Valparaiso) and Stephen Gries (Oak Park, Illinois) for their tireless efforts in producing as many personal protective equipment components as possible,” he said.
“Not only are they helping with this noble cause, they also are learning a lot about engineering principles as they research and implement ways to increase production with our existing equipment.”
InHealth will use the PNW-produced parts, along with straps and plastic shields made by another volunteer, to assemble face shields that will be distributed to Northwest Indiana health care providers, including front-line staff at area hospitals. The PNW College of Nursing and the Northwest Indiana Area Health Education Center also are contributing financial support.
“We at InHealth greatly appreciate the community partnership of Purdue Northwest and other Northwest Indiana institutions that have collectively used about 20 of their own 3D printers so far, plus volunteers, to help supply parts for personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers,” said Ron Donahue, CEO of InHealth.
“Any institution or company that has 3D printers to loan to the effort is welcome to contact me as we continue to work together to battle this widespread disease.”
Zahraee noted that the PNW School of Engineering made it possible to double production by making its 3D printers available for the volunteer effort.
He thanked Professor of Mechanical Engineering Technology Jim Higley, who teaches the application of 3D printers in advanced manufacturing, for leading the effort; and the technical staff including David McLees, technology administrator; Rick Rickerson, laboratory administrator; and Marcel Mejulu, lab supervisor, for providing support to students.
