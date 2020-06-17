Jerry Dean Lambert, 67, of La Porte passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born in Boone, North Carolina, on March 21, 1953, to Willard and Juanita (Gantt) Lambert.
On Sept. 30, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he married Carilyn “Carrie” Rehlander, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Jason (Trevor) Lambert-Novak of Michigan City and Brandon (Ashley Terry) Lambert of Michigan City; stepdaughters, Sara (Dustin) Kling of La Porte and Rachel Steigely of Bay City, Michigan; stepson, Robert Gresham of Michigan City; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Adam, Gavin, Gabrielle and Grant, all of La Porte; siblings, Sandra Lambert of Tampa, Florida, and Willard Dean (Becky) Lambert of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; father-in-law, Dewey (Rachel Anderson) Rehlander of La Porte; brother-in-law, Matthew (Denise) Rehlander of Concord, North Carolina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Alan Lambert; stepson and stepdaughter, Adam and Meghan Steigely; second wife and mother of Brandon, Lyn Lambert; and first wife and mother of Michael and Jason, Flora Lambert-White.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Army, 1971-73. He retired in 2011 after 20 years as a Corrections Officer at the Indiana State Prison. Most recently, he was a tester at Weil-McLain. Jerry was a member of La Porte Missionary Church. He loved all sports, especially baseball, basketball and football. The Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears were his favorite professional teams. Jerry also enjoyed Indiana University basketball. He was an avid fisherman.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at La Porte Missionary Church with Pastor Steve Galloway officiating.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family kindly asks that everyone follow social distancing according to CDC guidelines, if they choose to attend the visitation or service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte Missionary Church building fund, 104 E. 18th St., La Porte, IN 46350 or the American Legion Skwiat Post 451, 121 Skwiat Legion Avenue, Michigan City, IN 46360.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutler cares.com.
