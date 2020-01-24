MORGAN TOWNSHIP – Well, that didn’t take long.
Faith Biggs knocked down a baseline jumper. Biggs swished a corner 3. Olivia Marks stole the ball and made a layup. Amber Wolf splashed a 3.
In the span of two minutes, South Central had all but officially punched its ticket into today’s Porter County Conference finals with the Mike Tyson-type flurry.
“That’s a big thing we’ve preached, get out and go, get some shots up, rebound,” coach Wes Bucher said. “The last six, seven games actually, we’ve been doing that, and it’s breeding success. Strap up your boots and play as hard as you can. I was really proud of the effort on the defensive end.”
By the time LaCrosse managed to get on the board via a Morgan Wozniak putback with five seconds left in the first quarter, the defending champion Satellites (15-6) had already run off the game’s initial 14 points.
It never got any closer as S.C.’s size, speed, depth and scoring ability overwhelmed the Tigers, 64-27.
The Satellites moved in to meet Morgan Township, a 44-37 winner over South Central on Dec. 10, in tonight’s championship at Hebron. The Cherokees are coached by Bucher’s predecessor Rick Budka.
“That was the most exciting game I’ve ever played in,” Abbie Tomblin said of the 53-52 win over Hebron.
Tomblin topped another balanced offensive showing for S.C. with 15 points, 10 of them coming in the second quarter, when she knocked down a pair of 3s. Biggs added 11 points and had a highlight reel play in the third period when she blocked a shot, retrieved it and flipped an outlet pass to Tomblin for a layup. She also snagged four steals as did Tomblinm contributing to a dozen first-half Tigers turnovers.
Also for the Satellites, Amber Wolf posted 13 points and seven rebounds and Marks nabbed 10 boards, pacing a dominant performance on the backboards.
Elle Kimmel also connected on a pair of 3s for Central, which had seven for the game.
Claire Garwood led LaCrosse (7-12) with 10 points.
For a full report on the game, go to www.heraldargus.com on Saturday.
