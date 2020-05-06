Graveside funeral service for Betty Schlundt, 92, of La Porte, Indiana, who died peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Kingsbury Cemetery, Kingsbury, Indiana, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Distancing of 6 feet will be observed and you are strongly advised to wear a mask or other face covering. Family visitation will be private.
Betty was born Nov. 15, 1927, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of William Harder and Anna (Felton) Harder.
On March 6, 1948, in Kingsbury, Indiana, she married Russell Schlundt, who preceded her in death in 2012.
You can’t talk about Betty’s life without including Russ. Russ and Betty shared 64 years of a wonderful marriage and a part of Betty died when Russ passed away. Life was never quite the same for her after that.
Betty and Russ lived a full life together in both work and play. She always had a pleasant attitude no matter how tough life was, she was always OK, and always had a smile to share. Betty started a long working life as a telephone operator, often times walking to and from work late at night. A few years after marriage, Betty and Russ bought and operated Schlundt Food and Gas (which included a grocery store, service station and trailer park) for six years in Kingsford Heights. Betty ran the grocery and raised the kids in the house attached to the back of the store while Russ repaired cars and pumped gas. Then after moving to Florida for a short time Betty and Russ returned “home” only to have Russ start his wholesale auto parts business and Betty going to school to become a beautician. Betty developed a steady client list and was busy every day making many ladies look their best while sharing a little gossip of course.
Betty saved time away from work to enjoy what she and Russ loved to do most and that was to dance the night away at one of the local club dances (AND DANCE THEY COULD). They remained active in the over 40s dance club and the Kingsbury Alumni Association. Betty’s other hobbies included trips to Vegas, winter trips to Florida, and many nights yelling BINGO with her friends at one of the local weekly bingo games. Betty, like the entire Schlundt family, enjoyed going to the La Porte County Fair for several generations and visited with friends and family around the Beef Barn. Betty was also a member of the Ladies of the Moose and loved going to the Lodge to visit with friends.
Betty suffered through the death of a son, Fred, but is survived by daughter, Lynn (Kevin) Rafferty of New Carlisle, Indiana; son, Paul (Marge) Schlundt of Valparaiso and daughter-in-law Vickie Schlundt of La Porte; eight grandchildren, Candi (Gary) Kautz, Jamie Schlundt, Greg (Tammy) Schlundt, Kassie (Chris) McIntyre, Kory (Lara) Biggerstaff, Kelly (David) Amison, Tracy (Kevin) Scott and Michael (Liz) Schlundt; and 10 (soon to be 11) great-grandchildren.
Betty was also preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Walt, Fred (Fritz), John, Ray and Bill Harder. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 492, 925 Boyd Blvd., La Porte 46350, VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte, IN 46350, Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383, or the La Porte County 4-H Beef Committee.
Arrangements are entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
