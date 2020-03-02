COLLEGE BASEBALL
North Carolina (Greensboro) at North Carolina;2 p.m.;ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mississippi State at South Carolina;5:30 p.m.;SECN
Wake Forest at North Carolina;6 p.m.;ACCN
Maryland at Rutgers;6 p.m.;BTN
Michigan State at Penn State;6 p.m.;ESPN
Syracuse at Boston College;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Cincinnati at South Florida;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Ohio at Akron;6:30 p.m.;CBSSN
Marquette at DePaul;7 p.m.;FS1
Vanderbilt at Alabama;7:30 p.m.;SECN
Purdue at Iowa;8 p.m.;BTN
Tennessee at Kentucky;8 p.m.;ESPN
Texas at Oklahoma;8 p.m.;ESPN2
West Virginia at Iowa State;8 p.m.;ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.;Noon;ESPN
Spring Training: Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs;2 p.m.;MARQ
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Boston;6:30 p.m.;TNT
Philadelphia at LA Lakers;9 p.m.;TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Tampa Bay;6:30 p.m.;NBCSN
Anaheim at Chicago;7:30 p.m.;NSCH
MEN'S SOCCER
DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal;1:30 p.m.;ESPNU
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds;4 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA;10 a.m.;TENNIS
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds;2 p.m.;TENNIS
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds;7 p.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS
