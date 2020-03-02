COLLEGE BASEBALL

North Carolina (Greensboro) at North Carolina;2 p.m.;ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mississippi State at South Carolina;5:30 p.m.;SECN

Wake Forest at North Carolina;6 p.m.;ACCN

Maryland at Rutgers;6 p.m.;BTN

Michigan State at Penn State;6 p.m.;ESPN

Syracuse at Boston College;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Cincinnati at South Florida;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Ohio at Akron;6:30 p.m.;CBSSN

Marquette at DePaul;7 p.m.;FS1

Vanderbilt at Alabama;7:30 p.m.;SECN

Purdue at Iowa;8 p.m.;BTN

Tennessee at Kentucky;8 p.m.;ESPN

Texas at Oklahoma;8 p.m.;ESPN2

West Virginia at Iowa State;8 p.m.;ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.;Noon;ESPN

Spring Training: Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs;2 p.m.;MARQ

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at Boston;6:30 p.m.;TNT

Philadelphia at LA Lakers;9 p.m.;TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at Tampa Bay;6:30 p.m.;NBCSN

Anaheim at Chicago;7:30 p.m.;NSCH

MEN'S SOCCER

DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal;1:30 p.m.;ESPNU

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds;4 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds;5 a.m.;TENNIS

WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA;10 a.m.;TENNIS

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds;2 p.m.;TENNIS

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds;7 p.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS

Email: jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @jack_parodi

