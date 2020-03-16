INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 24 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
The new cases involve one resident in each of Bartholomew, Floyd, Hendricks, Howard and Marion counties and have been included on ISDH’s online dashboard at www.in.gov/coronavirus/. The list of counties with cases is included in the dashboard, which is updated daily at 10 a.m.
In addition, one new case has been reported in Franklin County but is not on the state update Monday (see page A3). The test for that person was done in Ohio, and data is being provided to the ISDH for future inclusion.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb this morning announced bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons through the end of March. They may provide take-out and delivery services.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced several directives Monday.
• Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.
• Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps.
• Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs.
• Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health.
• The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions.
• State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person.
• State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals.
• State agencies are developing remote work plans for employees and will continue to implement them while maintaining necessary state services. Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing.
• The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday.
• The visitors center at White River State Park will close.
• Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery.
• Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing.
• The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers.
• Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Please follow the guidance at www.redcross.org
More information may be found at the ISDH website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak will be provided as they become available.
