MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney;11 p.m.;FS2

Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle;2 a.m. (Saturday);FS2

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.;2 p.m.;FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.;3 p.m.;FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.;4 p.m.;FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.;4:30 p.m.;FS1

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas;9:45 p.m.;SHO

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kent State at Ohio;5:30 p.m.;CBSSN

Davidson at Dayton;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Harvard at Columbia;6 p.m.;ESPNEWS

Wright State at Northern Kentucky;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Texas State at Texas (Arlington);8 p.m.;ESPN2

Monmouth at Rider;8 p.m.;ESPNU

Washington State at Washington;8 p.m.;FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova at Creighton;6 p.m.;FS1

Stanford at Arizona;7 p.m.;PAC-12N

Washington State at Oregon;10 p.m.;PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Florida at Georgia;6 p.m.;SECN

Kentucky at Alabama;7:30 p.m.;SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Wisconsin at Ohio State;5 p.m.;BTN

Michigan State at Notre Dame;6 p.m.;NBCSN

Michigan at Minnesota;7:30 p.m.;BTN

Denver at St. Cloud State;7:30 p.m.;CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Richmond at Duke;4 p.m.;ACCN

Hobart at Syracuse;6 p.m.;ACCN

CURLING

Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped);10 p.m.;NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman;4:30 a.m.;GOLF

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.;1 p.m.;GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz. (taped);5:30 p.m.;GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman;2 a.m. (Saturday):GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.;Noon;MLBN

Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs;7:30 p.m.;MARQ

Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.;8 p.m.;MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee;7 p.m.;ESPN

Denver at LA Clippers;9:30 p.m.;ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis;3 p.m.;NFLN

NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis;6 p.m.;NFLN

NHL HOCKEY

NY Rangers at Philadelphia;6 p.m.;NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf;1:20 p.m.;FS2

Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City;1:55 p.m.;NBCSN

Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana;9 p.m.;FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;7 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP;2 p.m.;TENNIS

