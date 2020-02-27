MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney;11 p.m.;FS2
Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle;2 a.m. (Saturday);FS2
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.;2 p.m.;FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.;3 p.m.;FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.;4 p.m.;FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.;4:30 p.m.;FS1
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas;9:45 p.m.;SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kent State at Ohio;5:30 p.m.;CBSSN
Davidson at Dayton;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Harvard at Columbia;6 p.m.;ESPNEWS
Wright State at Northern Kentucky;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Texas State at Texas (Arlington);8 p.m.;ESPN2
Monmouth at Rider;8 p.m.;ESPNU
Washington State at Washington;8 p.m.;FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova at Creighton;6 p.m.;FS1
Stanford at Arizona;7 p.m.;PAC-12N
Washington State at Oregon;10 p.m.;PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Florida at Georgia;6 p.m.;SECN
Kentucky at Alabama;7:30 p.m.;SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Ohio State;5 p.m.;BTN
Michigan State at Notre Dame;6 p.m.;NBCSN
Michigan at Minnesota;7:30 p.m.;BTN
Denver at St. Cloud State;7:30 p.m.;CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Richmond at Duke;4 p.m.;ACCN
Hobart at Syracuse;6 p.m.;ACCN
CURLING
Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped);10 p.m.;NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman;4:30 a.m.;GOLF
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.;1 p.m.;GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz. (taped);5:30 p.m.;GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman;2 a.m. (Saturday):GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.;Noon;MLBN
Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs;7:30 p.m.;MARQ
Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.;8 p.m.;MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee;7 p.m.;ESPN
Denver at LA Clippers;9:30 p.m.;ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis;3 p.m.;NFLN
NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis;6 p.m.;NFLN
NHL HOCKEY
NY Rangers at Philadelphia;6 p.m.;NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf;1:20 p.m.;FS2
Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City;1:55 p.m.;NBCSN
Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana;9 p.m.;FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;7 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP;2 p.m.;TENNIS
