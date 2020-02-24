COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stanford at California;8 p.m.;PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke at Wake Forest;6 p.m.;ACCN
DePaul at Xavier;6 p.m.;CBSSN
Kentucky at Texas A&M;6 p.m.;ESPN
Iowa at Michigan State;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Texas Christian at Iowa State;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Mississippi at Auburn;6 p.m.;SECN
Clemson at Georgia Tech;8 p.m.;ACCN
Memphis at Southern Methodist;8 p.m.;CBSSN
North Carolina State at North Carolina;8 p.m.;ESPN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma;8 p.m.;ESPN2
Tulane at Tulsa;8 p.m.;ESPNU
Alabama at Mississippi State;8 p.m.;SECN
Colorado State at San Diego State;10 p.m.;CBSSN
San Jose State at Utah State;10 p.m.;ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern at Ohio State;5 p.m.;BTN
Purdue at Maryland;7 p.m.;BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
High Point at Virginia;4 p.m.;ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.;Noon;MLBN
Spring Training: Cubs vs. Rockies;2 p.m.;MARQ
NBA BASKETBALL
Milwaukee at Toronto;6:30 p.m.;TNT
Oklahoma City at Chicago;7 p.m.;NBCH
New Orleans at LA Lakers;9 p.m.;TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at St. Louis;7 p.m.;NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16;2 p.m.;TNT
CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16;7 p.m.;FS1
CONCACAF Champions League: Portmore United at Cruz Azul, Round of 16;9 p.m.;FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;4 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;5 a.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP;2 p.m.;TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS
