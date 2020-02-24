COLLEGE BASEBALL

Stanford at California;8 p.m.;PAC-12N

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke at Wake Forest;6 p.m.;ACCN

DePaul at Xavier;6 p.m.;CBSSN

Kentucky at Texas A&M;6 p.m.;ESPN

Iowa at Michigan State;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Texas Christian at Iowa State;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Mississippi at Auburn;6 p.m.;SECN

Clemson at Georgia Tech;8 p.m.;ACCN

Memphis at Southern Methodist;8 p.m.;CBSSN

North Carolina State at North Carolina;8 p.m.;ESPN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma;8 p.m.;ESPN2

Tulane at Tulsa;8 p.m.;ESPNU

Alabama at Mississippi State;8 p.m.;SECN

Colorado State at San Diego State;10 p.m.;CBSSN

San Jose State at Utah State;10 p.m.;ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern at Ohio State;5 p.m.;BTN

Purdue at Maryland;7 p.m.;BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

High Point at Virginia;4 p.m.;ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.;Noon;MLBN

Spring Training: Cubs vs. Rockies;2 p.m.;MARQ

NBA BASKETBALL

Milwaukee at Toronto;6:30 p.m.;TNT

Oklahoma City at Chicago;7 p.m.;NBCH

New Orleans at LA Lakers;9 p.m.;TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Chicago at St. Louis;7 p.m.;NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16;2 p.m.;TNT

CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16;7 p.m.;FS1

CONCACAF Champions League: Portmore United at Cruz Azul, Round of 16;9 p.m.;FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;4 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;5 a.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP;2 p.m.;TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA;5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS

