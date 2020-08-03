Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
SUNDAY
Theft was reported in the 300 block of Brinkman Avenue.
Police investigated a drug overdose in the 800 block of Hoyt at 1:56 p.m.
Theft was reported in the 1-100 block of Lake Shore Drive at 8:12 p.m.
Theft against a 38-year-old woman and 63-year-old man was reported in the 300 block of Detroit Street at 4:50 p.m.
Police requested a warrant against a 35-year-old man on a charge of possessing a hypodermic syringe or needle after responding to a drug overdose in the 3100 block of Springland Avenue.
A temporary license plate was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Salem Court.
A 45-year-old La Porte woman was preliminarily charged with criminal trespass in the 1400 East block of Barker Avenue.
Police are requesting warrants against a 52-year-old man on preliminary charges of battery-bodily injury, and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Benton Street.
SATURDAY
A license plate was reported stolen in the 300 block of Chestnut at 1:43 p.m.
Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Holliday Street
A hit-and-run crash resulting in $1,000 in damages to a Michigan City Transit vehicle was reported in the area of West Henderson and Franklin streets at 2:24 p.m.
JULY 30
Battery was reported in the 1000 block of Tennessee.
Domestic battery was reported in the 200 block of Village Road.
Police investigated a threat complaint involving a 55-year-old man pointing a gun at a 48-year-old man in the 300 block of Ramion Avenue.
JULY 29
A case of child custody interference was reported in the 500 East block of 10th Street at 6:25 p.m.
A 42-year-old man of Burbank, Illinois, was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 percent or more, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
JULY 28
Theft was reported in the 400 block of Beachwalk Lane.
JULY 27
Wealth & Investment reported a case of cyber theft in the 100 block of Glidden Avenue.
JULY 24
A dog was reported at large in the 100 block of Hendricks. The pet was transported to the City Kennels, where it was found to have a rabies tag, but no other identification.
Police are investigating a case of burglary, vehicle theft, criminal mischief and theft in the 1800 block of Goldfinch Lane. The vehicle was a 2017 Nissan Versa valued at $1,500.
JULY 23
Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Franklin Street at 12:48 p.m.
Theft was reported in the 800 block of Franklin Street at 6:47 p.m.
Police have requested warrants against a 20-year-old man on preliminary charges of domestic battery, interfering in the reporting of a crime and strangulation in the 1100 block of Wabash.
A 13-year-old was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, animal cruelty-the intensional beating of an animal, and criminal mischief.
A 47-year-old man was preliminarily charged with domestic battery in the 900 block of Birch Tree Lane.
JULY 22
A drug overdose was reported in the 600 block of Colfax Avenue at 5:18 p.m.
JULY 21
Theft was reported in the 400 block of Gardena at 3:07 p.m.
