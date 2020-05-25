Farrell Juday, 95, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 16, 1924, in New Paris, Indiana, the son of L.G. and Eva May (Helman) Juday.
On Aug. 24, 1947, in La Porte, Farrell married his bride of 72 years, Eleanor Haverstock, who preceded him in death, Jan. 22, 2020.
He served in the United States Marine Corp as a Pharmacist Mate 2nd class (Corpsman), 6th Marine Corp Div. He served in the Pacific Theatre and made three landings at Saipan, Guam and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Because of his love of serving others, Farrell became a Funeral Director and eventually became owner of Haverstock Funeral Home in La Porte and continued for 50 years, retiring in 1992.
As an active community citizen, he was a member of First Christian Church, Excelsior Lodge of La Porte 41 F.A.M., Scottish Rite St Joseph Valley South Bend, Orak Shrine, American Legion Hamon Gray Post 83 and VFW Post 1130. Farrell was involved hosting picnics and boat rides for Parents and Friends of the Handicapped. He served as Head Deputy Coroner for eight years. For the past 17 years he spoke in area High Schools about his WWII experience and shared his love for Country. Along with his late wife Eleanor, he enjoyed camping and boating, but his greatest love was his family and friends, who he cherished. To know Farrell was to love him.
Farrell is survived by his son, Norman (Ginny) Juday of Vass, North Carolina; daughter, Alice (David) Amor of La Porte, Indiana; brother, Donald (Margie) Juday; sisters, Phyllis Fox, Doris Leatherman and Betty Lou Miller; brother-in-law, Donald Parcell; grandchildren, Nick (Charity) Amor of Otterbein, Indiana, Kyle Juday of San Diego, California, and Andrea Amor( Jeff) Overholt of Kouts, Indiana; and five great grandchildren, Wyatt and Faith Amor and Jesse, Anna and Ellie Overholt.
Farrell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eleanor; brother, William; and brothers-in-law, David Fox, Ray Leatherman and Jan Miller
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends 12 noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A life celebration will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Joe Mollet of Dunes Hospice and Pastor Everett Shattuc of First Christian Church officiating. Military Honors and Entombment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear masks and practice six-foot distancing for your protection as well as the protection of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46363.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
