For Eric Snyder, the practice limitations resulting from the corona virus aren’t without a silver lining.
“My Bat Speed business has taken off,” the LaCrosse coach said.
The drawback for that is none of his own players can work out at his facility in town, having to go to another one of the area sites that offers the hitting program.
“I’ve got kids coming from all over,” Snyder said. “We can go four at a time. I’m kind of like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m helping you get better so your team can beat me?’ That’s OK. I love kids more than I love baseball.”
Snyder’s official return to coaching has been put on hold with the closing of schools and the subsequent practice restrictions that preclude him from being with his players, but he has eyes and ears out and about.
“The dads are helping,” he said. “They text me, they’re staying on the kids to keep working, not letting them just play video games. They’re hard workers, but it’s tough. Governing is an impossibility, so you’re fully trusting kids. Sometimes, it’s going to be, OK, I’m not going to do it today, I’ll do it tomorrow, then tomorrow becomes the next day and the next day becomes a week. You don’t have school, so it seems like vacation.”
While Snyder took over a team that won only three games last season, he has generated enthusiasm with a major renovation project at the baseball field and building a coaching staff that includes his son, Danny, who starred at South Central, and former La Porte standout Brian ‘Chico’ Lipscomb.
“We’re bringing in a new attitude, a high level of discipline and the kids have fed off it,” Snyder said. “They’re working more. The cage is set up. We’re still putting up signs, fencing, a wind screen, and every time I’m out there, the grass is worn out in front of the mound, so I know they’re been out there.”
The complex, which also includes the softball field, is owned by the township, so it’s technically not school property, and can be used by the players. It’s a good thing since there’s no other diamond in town.
“It’s starting to feel different,” Snyder said of the postponements. “We hadn’t even officially started. If it was going to happen, I’d rather it did now than when we were already playing, like basketball. That would have been terrible for the kids.”
Though the chances of an abbreviated season still seem to be a longshot, the Indiana High School Athletic Association left the door open by not canceling spring sports. It has postponed it until May 1 and ruled that players only need five practices to be eligible to play rather than the usual 10.
“Seeing that it would be a shortened season, our thought is, we can do this, we can win a sectional,” Snyder said. “It’s not like it’s going to be 25, 30 games. If it happens, it’s going to be two to four weeks. We can be right there. We’re looking forward to it. It’s not as high of a mountain to climb. We’d have to honestly not care less about the games. It would be all about getting ready for the tournament, getting pitchers up there to at least 65, 70 pitches.”
