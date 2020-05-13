La PORTE – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors has announced results of the election of its 2020-21 Board officers.
Kathryn Bernel will serve as chairman of the Board. A violinist who has been a member of the LCSO for many years, she created whatsnewlaporte.com in 2009 and currently serves as its publisher.
She was a practicing attorney in La Porte for more than 25 years, and also served as a reporter for the La Porte County Herald-Argus. Bernel lives in Granger.
Leigh Morris, immediate past chair, was a former mayor of La Porte, who also served as CEO of hospitals for nearly 30 years, including La Porte Hospital from 1978-99.
He is currently the president-elect of the La Porte Rotary Club and an adjunct faculty member at Valparaiso University, where he has taught graduate courses in healthcare for the past 5 years.
Nolah Nasser-Gertner, who will serve as vice-chair, is retired from AEC Professionals and is an active volunteer for various groups in Michigan City, La Porte and New Buffalo.
Her past affiliations include the La Porte County YMCA Board, Michigan City Planning Commission and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Board. She lives in New Buffalo.
Suzan Wade, the new secretary, is a longtime resident of La Porte, who retired after 32 years as the office manager for Cannon Automotive. She is an active volunteer with the La Porte Chapter of Psi Iota Xi, the La Porte County Public Library, Hoosier Star and First United Methodist Church in La Porte.
Lorri Feldt, the new treasurer, serves seven counties in Northwest Indiana as regional director of the Indiana Small Business Development Center in Crown Point. She previously worked for more than 25 years at Whirlpool Corporation, where she held many roles in sales, marketing, management and customer service.
These five individuals will lead the LCSO Board of Directors, which is comprised of 21 members.
The Symphony will be entering its 48th season this fall with a lineup of events that includes Hoosier Star, Drayton Children’s Educational Concerts, three subscription concerts with music director candidates, and the Holiday at the Pops concert.
For more information, visit lcso.net.
