Dawn and Darold Gieser Jr. of Michigan City announce the engagement of their daughter Kaila to Nick Lee.
Kaila, a 2013 graduate of Michigan City High School and 2018 graduated of Ball State University, resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nick is the son of Karen and Verne Lee of Valparaiso. He is a 2014 graduate of Portage High School and a 2019 graduate of Ball State University. He also resides in Charlotte.
The wedding is planned for Oct. 3 in Bloomington, Indiana.
