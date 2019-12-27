Jeremy and Rachel Schram of Michigan City announce their birth of their son, Jax, on Oct. 21 at Franciscan Health-Michigan City. He weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and is the brother of Silas, age 1, of Michigan City.
His grandparents are Michael and Elaine Stull of Nappanee, Indiana, Debby and Patrick Vance of Michigan City, and Tim and Mary Schram of Michigan City.
His great-grandparents are Willis Kohli of Goshen, Indiana, Gloria Crews of Arkansas, and Michael and Kathy Stull of Nappanee.
