Engagement Jan 11, 2020

Emily Wozniak and Nick Neary have announced their engagement.

Emily Wozniak and Nick Neary, both of Michigan City, have announced their engagement. Emily is the daughter of Allison and Jim Wozniak of La Porte. Nick is the son of Joe and Kaye Neary of La Porte. The wedding is planned for Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.
