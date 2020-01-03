Elizabeth Yussum and Joseph Hill of Larwill, Indiana, have announced their engagement.
Elizabeth, the daughter of Jerome and Gail Yussum of Michigan City, is a 2012 graduate of New Prairie High School. Joseph, the son of Michael and Loie Hill of Larwill, is a 2007 graduate of Columbia City High School.
The wedding is expected to take place on Oct. 10 at 4 p.m., the location to be announced.
