Lori Gayheart and Alan Steinhiser have announced the marriage of their son Cody Steinhiser of Michigan City to Jing Qi Wang of Chicago.
Jing is the daughter of Daqi Wang and Jing Zhou of Beijing, China. Lori and Alan are both of Michigan City.
The wedding was held Dec. 27 at La Porte New Church.
