Sherry and Charles "Chuck" Payne are celebrating 50 years of marriage this weekend.
The couple was engaged in December 1969, after meeting in September of that year at an ice cream social at Park School in Michigan City. They were married on Feb. 21, 1970, in the town of Pines by the Justice of the Peace. They have five children, Charles "Clay" (Kim) Payne, Troy (Jennifer) Payne, Lance (Lanell) Payne, Joshua (Tiffany) Payne, and Amber (Nathan) Fisher.
They also have 15 grandchildren.
Charles retired from Wexford of Michigan City and Sherry retired from Franciscan Alliance of Michigan City. They now spend more time with their grandchildren, whom they love to babysit. They also love spending time with one another, taking walks and bike rides together and plan on enjoying the company and love of one another for the rest of their lives. Charles and Sherry plan to renew their vows on Sunday at St. Paul's Church in Michigan City. A private dinner hosted by their children will be held in their honor at Galveston Steak House.
