La PORTE — The La Porte Jaycees have announced this year’s 4th of July festivities.
La PORTE – Area residents and business owners whose property was damaged in flooding last winter have only a few days left to register for disaster assistance and apply for federal low-interes…
MICHIGAN CITY – More than a thousand locals and residents ended LGBT Pride Month at a block party at the You are Beautiful lot on the city’s north end Saturday.
News
The Brentwood Grand Prix
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are warning tax professionals to be on alert for emails aiming to steal client data by posing as state accounting and professional associations.
Lost 5-year-old boy rescued in Sleeping Bear Dunes
Sports
Ex-Football Hall of Fame building sold
CROWN POINT — With a 9:15 a.m. tee-time to kick off the first day of the Northern Junior Masters at Youche Country Club in Crown Point on Sunday, Michigan City’s Nick Gushrowski was hoping he could set the pace amongst a talented field of 30 high school golfers.
There was plenty of talent across area softball diamonds this past season.
Features
La PORTE — July introduces a new month of Arts in the Park music and activities. Please note some important changes this first week, including no preconcert activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.